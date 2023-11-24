On Friday, November 24, South Oak Cliff High School will host Midlothian Heritage High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

M. Heritage vs. South Oak Cliff Game Information

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Mesquite, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

Forneys, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

Choctaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Red Oak High School at Aledo High School