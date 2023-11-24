Miami (FL) vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Boston College Eagles (6-5), boasting the 20th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will square off against the Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the 10th-ranked rushing D, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored, by 9 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-9)
|48.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-330
|+260
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 9 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Boston College has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.
Miami (FL) & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
