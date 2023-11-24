Missouri vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-320
|+255
Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Missouri is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in three of three games this season.
Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
