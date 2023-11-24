A pair of the nation's strongest run defenses clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) take college football's sixth-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), who have the No. 20 unit, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 26.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Iowa has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.