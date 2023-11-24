How to Watch the North Texas vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 8.5 more points per game (69.3) than the Eagles give up to opponents (60.8).
- When it scores more than 60.8 points, Samford is 4-0.
- North Texas' record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
- The 82.4 points per game the Eagles record are 27.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.3).
- North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
- Samford is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs shoot 44.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles concede.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 74-55
|Reed Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ SFA
|W 78-55
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 79-73
|Banterra Center
|11/24/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|UNT Coliseum
