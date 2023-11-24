Week 13 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win SEC: -250
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
  • Last Game: W 38-10 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ABC

2. Alabama

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +165
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
  • Last Game: W 66-10 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: CBS

3. Missouri

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
  • Last Game: W 33-31 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
  • TV Channel: CBS

4. LSU

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Odds to Win SEC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
  • Last Game: W 56-14 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN

5. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
  • Last Game: W 35-3 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN

6. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
  • Last Game: W 38-10 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN

7. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
  • Last Game: L 38-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: SECN

8. Auburn

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
  • Last Game: L 31-10 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: CBS

9. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
  • Last Game: L 17-14 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisville
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel:

10. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th
  • Last Game: W 17-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Clemson
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: SECN

11. Florida

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
  • Last Game: L 33-31 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Florida State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN

12. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th
  • Last Game: W 44-20 vs Florida International

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
  • TV Channel: CBS

13. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
  • Last Game: W 41-20 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win SEC: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
  • Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
  • TV Channel: SECN

