If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Timpson High School at Honey Grove High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School