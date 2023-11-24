The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) have -175 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Calgary Flames (7-9-3), who have +145 moneyline odds, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Flames Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

The Stars are 11-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Flames have secured an upset victory in two of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Calgary has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.0 3.60 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.60 2.80 10 27.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 6-2-2 6.2 3.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.10 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

