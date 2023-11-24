The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2), with college football's seventh-ranked pass offense, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) and their ninth-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Sooners are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TCU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-10.5) 63.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-10.5) 63.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • TCU has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Oklahoma has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

