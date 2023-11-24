TCU vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2), with college football's seventh-ranked pass offense, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) and their ninth-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Sooners are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup.
TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TCU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-430
|+330
TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- TCU has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Oklahoma has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
