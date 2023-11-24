On Friday, November 24 at 2:00 PM CT, Lovelady High School will host Tenaha High School in a matchup between 2A - teams.

Tenaha vs. Lovelady Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Henderson, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Cooper High School at Garrison High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Timpson High School at Honey Grove High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

