The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

Texas A&M has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 18th.

The Aggies put up 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls allow (66.5).

Texas A&M is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Florida Atlantic put together a 25-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies gave up to opponents (66.5).

When Florida Atlantic allowed fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 19-0.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Aggies allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in away games (67).

In terms of threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.9).

At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.5.

Florida Atlantic knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule