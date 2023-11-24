The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.
  • The 78.6 points per game the Aggies put up are 12.1 more points than the Owls give up (66.5).
  • When Texas A&M scores more than 66.5 points, it is 5-0.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
  • Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Owls averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies gave up to opponents (66.5).
  • Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67).
  • When playing at home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged away (75.9).
  • At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer treys on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

