The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.

The 78.6 points per game the Aggies put up are 12.1 more points than the Owls give up (66.5).

When Texas A&M scores more than 66.5 points, it is 5-0.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies gave up to opponents (66.5).

Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67).

When playing at home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged away (75.9).

At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer treys on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule