Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 13, fans in Texas should have tune in to see the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers square off at Tiger Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
TCU Horned Frogs at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-10)
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-14)
Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-19.5)
Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-13.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-4)
UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: North Texas (-3)
No. 22 Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-17)
West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-10.5)
South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-5.5)
