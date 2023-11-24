Friday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Texas Longhorns (5-0) squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-51 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas.

The Longhorns came out on top in their most recent outing 84-42 against Arizona State on Thursday.

Texas vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, High Point 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

Texas has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

The Longhorns have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 88) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 107) on November 12

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 160) on November 8

96-44 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 198) on November 19

110-64 at home over UT Arlington (No. 219) on November 14

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.6 PTS, 2 STL, 60 FG%

9.6 PTS, 2 STL, 60 FG% Madison Booker: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Khadija Faye: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +203 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 40.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 89 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 48.4 per outing (10th in college basketball).

