The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas sports the 38th-ranked defense this season (336.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 15th-best with a tally of 454.3 yards per game. Texas Tech is compiling 404.1 total yards per game on offense this season (52nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 381.6 total yards per contest (72nd-ranked).

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas Key Statistics

Texas Tech Texas 404.1 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (16th) 381.6 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (38th) 170.9 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (41st) 233.2 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (28th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (29th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has compiled 1,410 yards on 63.3% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 250 times for 1,352 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has totaled 228 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White paces his team with 470 receiving yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has caught 36 passes and compiled 431 receiving yards (39.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Myles Price has racked up 410 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 2,513 yards (228.5 ypg) on 196-of-279 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 25 catches for 286 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 834 yards as a receiver have come on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 43 passes for 669 yards (60.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 46 passes and hauled in 28 catches for 457 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

