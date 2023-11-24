The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 65.0 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 48.4 the Longhorns give up.
  • When it scores more than 48.4 points, High Point is 3-1.
  • Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Longhorns average 25.0 more points per game (89.0) than the Panthers allow (64.0).
  • Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • High Point has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 89.0 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 48.3% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 12.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 69.6 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 60.0 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Khadija Faye: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UT Arlington W 110-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisiana Tech W 96-44 Moody Center
11/23/2023 Arizona State W 84-42 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 High Point - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Moody Center

