The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) host a Big 12 showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas has the 29th-ranked offense this year (33.1 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 16th-best with only 18.2 points allowed per game. Texas Tech ranks 60th in the FBS with 28.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 24.3 points ceded per game on defense.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Texas Texas Tech 454.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (53rd) 336.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (68th) 178 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (51st) 276.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (58th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 18 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 2,513 yards (228.5 ypg) on 196-of-279 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (103.5 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 834 yards as a receiver have come on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has grabbed 43 passes while averaging 60.8 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 46 passes and compiled 28 receptions for 457 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton leads Texas Tech with 1,410 yards on 136-of-215 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has rushed for 1,352 yards on 250 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Cam'Ron Valdez has collected 228 yards (on 35 attempts) with one touchdown.

Xavier White has hauled in 470 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has put together a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 72 targets.

Myles Price's 43 receptions (on 60 targets) have netted him 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

