The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

West Virginia is averaging 31.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 77th, surrendering 27.2 points per game. Baylor ranks 101st in points per game (22.4), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 33.3 points ceded per contest.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Baylor vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Baylor West Virginia 381.8 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.8 (37th) 412.5 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.8 (75th) 114.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (5th) 267.4 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.9 (96th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 2,188 yards on 184-of-298 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 494 yards, or 44.9 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has collected 322 yards (on 74 attempts) with five touchdowns, while also grabbing 22 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 623 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Drake Dabney has caught 31 passes and compiled 529 receiving yards (48.1 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 53 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 401 yards.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,909 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 52% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 775 yards on 166 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has carried the ball 80 times for 659 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 31.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Preston Fox has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

