On Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM CT, Westbrook High School will host Borden County High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Borden County vs. Westbrook Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Port Neches-Groves High School at Lake Creek High School