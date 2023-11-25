Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Dripping Springs High School vs. John Jay High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 25, John Jay High School will host Dripping Springs High School, kicking off at 11:00 AM CT.
DSHS vs. John Jay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Wimberley High School at Ingleside High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
