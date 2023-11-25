Feyenoord Rotterdam versus Excelsior Rotterdam is one of many strong options on today's Eredivisie slate.

Information on live coverage of today's Eredivisie play is available for you.

Feyenoord Rotterdam travels to match up with Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000) Draw: (+650)

Watch SC Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to play SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Favorite: SC Heerenveen (+105)

SC Heerenveen (+105) Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+255)

Fortuna Sittard (+255) Draw: (+255)

Watch FC Twente Enschede vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven journeys to match up with FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (+100)

PSV Eindhoven (+100) Underdog: FC Twente Enschede (+250)

FC Twente Enschede (+250) Draw: (+275)

Watch PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk

RKC Waalwijk journeys to face PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: PEC Zwolle (-125)

PEC Zwolle (-125) Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+320)

RKC Waalwijk (+320) Draw: (+290)

Watch Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse Arnhem makes the trip to play Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Ajax (-320)

Ajax (-320) Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+700)

Vitesse Arnhem (+700) Draw: (+500)

