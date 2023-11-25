The UCF Knights (5-6) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The total is 61.5 points for this game.

UCF has the 101st-ranked defense this year (404.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 493.8 yards per game. Houston ranks 79th in total yards per game (369.4), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 419.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -13.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Houston Recent Performance

The Cougars are playing poorly right now both offensively and defensively -- gaining 333.3 yards per game in their past three games (-74-worst in college football), and conceding 427.3 per game (20th-worst).

The Cougars are putting up 23 points per game in their past three games (-32-worst in college football), and allowing 30.3 per game (-49-worst).

In its past three games, Houston has thrown for 200.3 yards per game (-8-worst in the nation), and allowed 258.3 in the air (-74-worst).

The Cougars are -29-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (133), and -31-worst in rushing yards conceded (169).

The Cougars have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In Houston's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Four of Houston's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Houston has been an underdog in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

Houston has been at least a +425 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,639 yards (239.9 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 405 yards (36.8 ypg) on 124 carries with six touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 94 carries for 456 yards, or 41.5 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Sam Brown has hauled in 815 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has collected 503 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 62 targets have resulted in 38 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Nelson Ceaser paces the team with nine sacks, and also has 10 TFL and 35 tackles.

A.J. Haulcy, Houston's leading tackler, has 72 tackles and one TFL this year.

Isaiah Hamilton leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 34 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

