The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) host a Big 12 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.1 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 19.3 points allowed per game) this season. Iowa State is compiling 24.8 points per contest on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 20.5 points per game (33rd-ranked) on defense.

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas State Iowa State 441.7 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.4 (101st) 359.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.8 (32nd) 199.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (108th) 242.6 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.1 (63rd) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,355 yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 308 rushing yards on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 164 times for 961 yards (87.4 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 563 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has collected 50 receptions and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 49.1 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jayce Brown has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recored 2,444 passing yards, or 222.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.4% of his passes and has recorded 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Eli Sanders is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 477 yards, or 43.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Cartevious Norton has taken 87 carries and totaled 343 yards with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins leads his squad with 714 receiving yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 57 passes and compiled 581 receiving yards (52.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer's 48 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

