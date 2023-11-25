The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.4% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.

Lamar is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 30th.

The Cardinals score an average of 86 points per game, 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (63.2).

The Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.

At home, Lamar knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule