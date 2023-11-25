Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) are 1.5-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips off at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Mavericks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 117 - Mavericks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 1.5)

Clippers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-1.7)

Clippers (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Mavericks' .533 ATS win percentage (8-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (25%).

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the total 73.3% of the time this season (11 out of 15). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (four out of 14).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Clippers are 0-4, while the Mavericks are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 121.5 points per game. Defensively, they rank 24th with 119.1 points allowed per contest.

Dallas ranks third-worst in the NBA with 46 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 42.8 boards per game (22nd-ranked in league).

The Mavericks rank 17th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

Dallas ranks best in the NBA by committing only 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 20th in the league (13.3 per contest).

The Mavericks have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.7) and fifth-best in three-point percentage (38.3%).

