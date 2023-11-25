The Dallas Mavericks (10-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on Saturday, November 25 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Mavericks won on Wednesday 104-101 against the Lakers. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 12 rebounds and eight assists).

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dereck Lively C Questionable Back 8.1 7.6 1.3 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.