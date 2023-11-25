Luka Doncic and Paul George are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -122)

Saturday's over/under for Doncic has been set at 30.5 points. That is equal to his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

Doncic has averaged 4.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 24.3 points Kyrie Irving scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (25.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Irving averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +130) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Saturday is 3.0 lower than his scoring average of 17.5.

His rebounding average -- 3.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Hardaway averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 25.4 points George scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

George averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

George averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Kawhi Leonard has put up 21.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).

Leonard's year-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Leonard has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

