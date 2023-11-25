Best Bets & Odds for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game – Saturday, November 25
The Rice Owls (5-6) face an AAC matchup versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Rice vs. Florida Atlantic?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Rice 30, Florida Atlantic 22
- Rice is 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- The Rice Owls have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- This season, Florida Atlantic has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Florida Atlantic Owls have been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Rice Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Rice (-4)
- Rice is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Rice Owls have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- In Florida Atlantic's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49)
- Six of Rice's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49 points.
- This season, four of Florida Atlantic's games have ended with a score higher than 49 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 54.8 points per game, 5.8 points more than the point total of 49 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|51.6
|54.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|30.4
|33.2
|ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|4-1-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
Florida Atlantic
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53
|53.4
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.2
|29.4
|31
|ATS Record
|3-6-1
|0-4-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|0-5-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
