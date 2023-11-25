Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Rice Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Owls. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (-4) Over (49) Rice 30, Florida Atlantic 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Rice vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rice Owls' implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Rice Owls are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Rice has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Rice Owls have seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

The average total for Rice games this season has been 53.3, 4.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Florida Atlantic Owls have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 4 points or more this year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

Florida Atlantic games this season have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 4.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 30.8 27.2 36.0 28.2 24.6 26.0 Florida Atlantic 24.0 25.6 16.2 22.7 33.4 29.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.