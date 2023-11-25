How to Watch the Rice vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (3-2) play the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ladyjacks allow.
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Rice is 3-1.
- SFA's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Ladyjacks record 21.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Owls give up (60.6).
- SFA has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
- When Rice allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 3-2.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls allow defensively.
Rice Leaders
- Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ TCU
|L 67-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 78-75
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 73-62
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
