When the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders match up with the Sam Houston Bearkats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Blue Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (-3.2) 50.1 Middle Tennessee 27, Sam Houston 23

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, two of Bearkats games hit the over.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Blue Raiders have compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Bearkats vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 19.7 26.7 28.3 31.5 16.8 25.8 Middle Tennessee 24.6 28.5 32.2 24.8 15.6 33

