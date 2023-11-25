The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-9) face a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

While Sam Houston's defense ranks 72nd with 26.7 points allowed per game, the Bearkats have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 18th-worst (19.7 points per game). In terms of points scored Middle Tennessee ranks 82nd in the FBS (24.6 points per game), and it is 93rd on the other side of the ball (28.5 points allowed per game).

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Sam Houston Middle Tennessee 313.9 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.5 (66th) 397.1 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (94th) 89.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (97th) 224.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,306 yards, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 248 yards (22.5 ypg) on 86 carries with one rushing touchdown.

John Gentry has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 327 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 256 yards (23.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Noah Smith's 774 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 107 times and has totaled 77 catches and six touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 402 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 28 catches for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee this season. He has 2,846 passing yards (258.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 399 yards (36.3 ypg) on 127 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 85 times for 409 yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has hauled in 657 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Elijah Metcalf has recorded 606 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Justin Olson's 59 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 450 yards and one touchdown.

