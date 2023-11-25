Saturday's game at Harry West Gymnasium has the Harvard Crimson (4-2) going head to head against the SMU Mustangs (3-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 win for Harvard, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mustangs dropped their last outing 74-73 against Toledo on Friday.

SMU vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

SMU vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 71, SMU 70

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, SMU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SMU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 171) on November 14

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 196) on November 6

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 331) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 21.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

21.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Tamia Jones: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 54.8 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 54.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 77.0 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

