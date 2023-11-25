The SMU Mustangs (9-2), with the 24th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Navy Midshipmen (5-5) and the 14th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Midshipmen are big underdogs, by 18.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Navy matchup.

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

SMU vs. Navy Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Navy has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Midshipmen have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

