The Navy Midshipmen (5-5) and the 14th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the SMU Mustangs (9-2) and the 24th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored by 19.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

SMU has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in total offense (471.3 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (306.5 yards allowed per game). While Navy's offense has been sputtering, ranking 13th-worst with 18.7 points per game, its defense ranks 23rd-best with just 19.3 points allowed per contest.

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -19.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -1100 +700

SMU Recent Performance

The Mustangs have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, putting up 493.3 total yards per game over that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 375.3 total yards per game (76th).

While the Mustangs' defense ranks -33-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (28.7), they rank 16th-best on the offensive side of the ball (39.7 points per game) over that stretch.

Over SMU's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 63rd in passing offense (260.3 passing yards per game) and -83-worst in passing defense (269.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mustangs have put up 233 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 106 rushing yards on defense during that time frame (53rd-ranked).

The Mustangs have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three games.

SMU has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Mustangs have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites this season.

Three of SMU's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

SMU has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

SMU has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 91.7%.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 2,882 yards (262 ypg) on 192-of-325 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 207 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 645 yards on 113 carries while finding paydirt six times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 99 times for 542 yards (49.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 44 targets).

RJ Maryland has put up a 398-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 43 targets.

Romello Brinson's 24 receptions have turned into 376 yards and two touchdowns.

Elijah Roberts leads the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 24 tackles.

Kobe Wilson, SMU's top tackler, has 51 tackles, two TFL, and one interception this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

