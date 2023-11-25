The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by averaging 46.8 points per game. The Tigers rank 84th on defense (27.5 points allowed per game). Texas A&M's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 34.5 points per contest (21st-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 26th by allowing 19.5 points per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Texas A&M vs. LSU Key Statistics

Texas A&M LSU 405 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 562.3 (1st) 286.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (99th) 145.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (6th) 259.5 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (3rd) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has put up 1,452 passing yards, or 132 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

Amari Daniels has run the ball 92 times for 505 yards, with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 439 yards on 87 carries with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith leads his squad with 736 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has 38 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,578 passing yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 1,014 yards (92.2 ypg) on 124 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (57.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 1,424 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 115 times and has totaled 80 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 55 passes for 1,021 yards (92.8 yards per game) and 14 touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy's 23 grabs have turned into 449 yards and six touchdowns.

