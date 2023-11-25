The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) will be looking to break a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 31.5% clip from the field this season, 18.1 percentage points less than the 49.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Tigers are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 306th.

The Tigers' 50.6 points per game are 22.4 fewer points than the 73 the Bulldogs allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Southern put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (64.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).

At home, Texas Southern drained 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule