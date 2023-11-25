The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-6.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-6.5) 134.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Texas State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

UT Arlington is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

In the Mavericks' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

