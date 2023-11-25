Saturday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) and Texas State Bobcats (2-4) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Arlington, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 77, Texas State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-10.6)

UT Arlington (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

UT Arlington is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas State's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Mavericks have gone over the point total in three games, while Bobcats games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They're putting up 63.7 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball.

The 31 rebounds per game Texas State accumulates rank 273rd in the country. Their opponents collect 31.2.

Texas State connects on 3.3 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Texas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bobcats commit 10.7 per game (103rd in college basketball) and force 11.3 (245th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.