The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

South Alabama owns the 50th-ranked offense this season (29.7 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 22nd-best with only 19.2 points allowed per game. Texas State ranks 20th-worst in points allowed per game on defense (32.9), but at least it has been excelling on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in points per game (34.5).

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Texas State vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Texas State South Alabama 462.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.3 (52nd) 408.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (16th) 198.2 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.5 (55th) 263.9 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.7 (48th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 2,820 yards on 68.6% passing while collecting 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has rushed for 1,112 yards on 176 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Donerio Davenport has totaled 426 yards on 85 carries with two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 847 receiving yards on 71 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put together a 688-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 47 passes on 73 targets.

Kole Wilson's 55 catches (on 78 targets) have netted him 595 yards (54.1 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 2,477 yards (225.2 ypg) on 203-of-302 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 1,007 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 380 yards on 77 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's 1,222 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 107 times and has totaled 80 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 675-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 72 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has hauled in 17 catches for 165 yards, an average of 15 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Texas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.