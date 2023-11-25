The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 62.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 56.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, UT Arlington is 0-5.

N.C. A&T is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The 70 points per game the Aggies record are 13.4 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (83.4).

This season the Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks concede.

The Mavericks shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Aggies concede.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Gia Adams: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Taliyah Clark: 10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Adela Valkova: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG% Nya Threatt: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

UT Arlington Schedule