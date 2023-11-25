Saturday's game at Acrisure Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) taking on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 83-75 win for Arkansas State, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where: Palm Desert, California

Venue: Acrisure Arena

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 83, UT Rio Grande Valley 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-7.8)

Arkansas State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.7

Arkansas State has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 1-2-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Red Wolves' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Vaqueros' games have gone over.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have a -27 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and are allowing 81.0 per contest to rank 336th in college basketball.

UT Rio Grande Valley ranks 167th in the country at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents average.

UT Rio Grande Valley hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than its opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 15.0 (332nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.7.

