The Liberty Flames should come out on top in their game versus the UTEP Miners at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UTEP vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-17) Under (56.5) Liberty 38, UTEP 16

Week 13 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Miners.

The Miners are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 17 points or more this year (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Miners' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the UTEP this year is 6.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Flames' record against the spread is 8-2-0.

Liberty is winless against the spread when it has played as 17-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been six Flames games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

The average total for Liberty games this season has been 57.2, 0.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Miners vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39.9 21.1 39 22.4 41.5 18.8 UTEP 19.2 27.3 17.2 26.4 20.8 28

