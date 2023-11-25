The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) battle the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

This season, UTEP has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 199th.

The Miners' 89.5 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 72.8 the Lions give up.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 4-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than on the road (66.6).

At home, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).

UTEP drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule