The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) battle the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
  • This season, UTEP has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 199th.
  • The Miners' 89.5 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 72.8 the Lions give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 4-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than on the road (66.6).
  • At home, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).
  • UTEP drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Austin Peay W 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/21/2023 Cal W 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Bradley L 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico - Don Haskins Center

