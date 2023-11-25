The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) go up against the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Loyola Marymount vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

ESPN+

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-3.5) 142.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-4.5) 142.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

UTEP has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Miners have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Loyola Marymount has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Lions' five games have gone over the point total.

