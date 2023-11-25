UTEP vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against the UTEP Miners (3-8) in CUSA action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
UTEP vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-17)
|57.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-17.5)
|57.5
|-1050
|+660
UTEP vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- UTEP has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- The Miners have been an underdog by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
