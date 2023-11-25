The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against the UTEP Miners (3-8) in CUSA action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

UTEP vs. Liberty Betting Trends

UTEP has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Miners have been an underdog by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.