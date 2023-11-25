CUSA opponents square off when the No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) visit the UTEP Miners (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Liberty is favored by 17 points. The contest's over/under is 56.5.

Liberty ranks 44th in total defense this season (351.4 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 501.2 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, UTEP is generating 369.9 total yards per game (78th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FBS on defense (379.3 total yards allowed per game).

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Recent Performance

Offensively, the Miners are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 416.3 yards per game (-30-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 353.7 (67th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Miners are scoring 26.7 points per game (11th-worst in college football), and allowing 29.7 per game (-43-worst).

In the air, during the past three games, UTEP has picked up an average of 261.3 yards (60th in the country), and given up 189.7 (93rd).

The Miners are 15th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (155), and -22-worst in rushing yards allowed (164).

Over their past three games, the Miners have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, UTEP has hit the over once.

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

UTEP has hit the over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

This season, UTEP has won one out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

UTEP has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +625 odds on them winning this game.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Cade McConnell has racked up 1,273 yards (115.7 per game) while completing 54.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has run the ball 152 times for 794 yards, with four touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has 17 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 124 times for 620 yards and two scores.

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his team with 924 receiving yards on 43 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 34 passes and compiled 551 receiving yards (50.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Maurice Westmoreland has collected 6.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 32 tackles.

Tyrice Knight, UTEP's leading tackler, has 110 tackles, 11 TFL, and 3.5 sacks this year.

Oscar Moore leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 19 tackles and two passes defended.

