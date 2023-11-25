Saturday's game that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of UTSA. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Roadrunners' last outing was a 63-58 loss to Texas Tech on Monday.

UTSA vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

UTSA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Sam Houston 67

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UTSA is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 112th-most victories.

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 111) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 215) on November 15

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 244) on November 18

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Sidney Love: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Maya Linton: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.4 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.3 FG% Elyssa Coleman: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 35.7 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners' -6 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.4 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (169th in college basketball).

