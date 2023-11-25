UTSA vs. Incarnate Word November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-2) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|12
|268th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
