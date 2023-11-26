Sunday's contest between the Navy Midshipmen (3-2) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) going head-to-head at Navy Alumni Hall has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Navy, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Wildcats' most recent contest was a 63-56 loss to Towson on Saturday.

Abilene Christian vs. Navy Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Navy 68, Abilene Christian 63

Abilene Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game last season with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (66th in college basketball) and gave up 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian scored fewer points in conference action (71.0 per game) than overall (71.1).

The Wildcats put up more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

At home, Abilene Christian conceded 57.8 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.5.

